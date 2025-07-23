Odesa cat memorises route to shelter: story of pet that went viral online – photos

Due to frequent Russian attacks, a cat from Odesa has memorised the route to the bomb shelter. Her owner posted a video on TikTok showing the pet running through corridors towards the flat after the all-clear was given, occasionally glancing back to check that the owner filming is following. The video quickly went viral online.

Source: Viktoriia Ilkiv, the cat’s owner, speaking to Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia (Life)

Details: Viktoriia, 32, said that she and her husband adopted the now five-year-old cat from a shelter.

Advertisement:

Quote: "My husband had long dreamt of having a ginger cat, and then we came across a post from one of the shelters saying they were looking for a family for a cat. Her previous owner had died from an illness.

We fell in love with her instantly and went to get her the next day. The shelter turned out to be a four-room flat with 25 cats living there. We were told we could choose any of them, but our cat came up to us herself and sat on our lap. That’s when we knew she was ours, and we took her home without a second thought."

Details: Viktoriia added that the cat was very nervous at first, but over time began to trust her new owners. She has now lived with the couple for more than three years.

Viktoriia and her husband care about the cat’s safety, so they always take her with them to the shelter. If no one is home, she hides under the bed.

"We’ve seen just how clever and attentive she is," the cat’s owner said. "She goes to the shelter with us, and we didn’t even train her – we just took her to the parking shelter a few times. Now, when she hears the sirens, she simply looks at us and waits for our reaction. She’s not afraid of explosions."

Photo: Viktoriia Ilkiv

Viktoriia noted that each time the siren sounds, she and her husband try to stay calm so the cat doesn’t get anxious. They stroke and cuddle her so she feels safe.

The cat is sociable and gets along well with people.

"Our cat doesn’t like other cats," Viktoriia said. "Even if another cat tries to approach her, she won’t let it come near. She hisses at dogs, but she’s friendly with people – she comes up to them on her own."

Photo: Viktoriia Ilkiv

Interestingly, it is the cat who leads her owners back from the shelter: she knows where to go and which floor to get off on.

Quote: "When the all-clear is given and people start leaving, she knows it’s time to go home and runs to the lift herself.

Even if we’re in the lift with neighbours and they get off on a different floor, she knows it’s not ours and stays in the lift with us. She remembered all this after just a few times."

Details: As soon as the cat and her owners return from the shelter, she runs straight to her bowl.

"She knows we’ll give her a treat or some food to help her cope with the stress," Viktoriia said. "We don’t take treats to the shelter, because she refuses to eat when the air-raid siren goes off. By the way, her favourite treats are McDonald’s nuggets, prawns and Pringles crisps. We spoil her and always share."

Photo: Viktoriia Ilkiv

Viktoriia believes the cat’s ability to memorise the route to the shelter is not just the result of good upbringing, but also a reflection of her personality.

Quote: "We never scold her or show any aggression. We always try to talk to her – she understands everything.

Our cat knows exactly where her litter tray is, where she can scratch her claws and where she sleeps. Wherever she goes, she never damages anything. It’s not only her natural traits – it’s also thanks to us as her owners. We love her very much."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!