All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonia says Russia moves electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 24 July 2025, 17:51
Estonia says Russia moves electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders
The border crossing from Estonia into Russia over the Narva River. Photo: Getty Images

Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro has stated that Russia intensified its electronic warfare systems near the Estonian border.

Source: Taro at a press conference in Tallinn, cited by Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Estonian authorities report that Russian forces have delivered additional signal-jamming equipment to the area of Kingisepp, a town located about 20 kilometres from the Estonian border.

Advertisement:

This type of equipment has been used on the battlefield in Ukraine to disrupt the navigation systems of unmanned aerial vehicles.

However, electronic warfare systems also cause significant interference with the Global Positioning System (GPS), which is used by commercial aircraft and ships.

Background:

  • Earlier, Estonia warned of increased GPS disruptions near Narva and the coast of the Gulf of Narva.
  • Lithuania’s Deputy Defence Minister Karolis Aleksa stated that the area affected by Russian GPS jamming is expanding.
  • On 17 June, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz also reported GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, attributing them to Russian activities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EstoniaRussiaNATO
Advertisement:
Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence
Zelenskyy submits bill to parliament on independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed
Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
Passenger plane crash in Russia claims lives of all 49 on board
All News
Estonia
Estonia expresses concern over Ukraine's crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
EU begins work on new sanctions package against Russia – Estonian Foreign Ministry
Estonian PM: only force can stop Putin, and even Trump agrees now
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions continue for third day in several Ukrainian cities – photos
20:16
Ukraine's Eurointegration minister assures EU Commission independence of anti-corruption bodies will be guaranteed
19:57
Estonian foreign minister on attacks against Ukraine: Russia continues its path of terror
19:33
Over 40 OSCE states demand investigation into torture of Ukrainian POWs
19:24
Man killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa
19:04
Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence
18:43
Zelenskyy submits bill to parliament on independence of anti-corruption agencies
18:38
Zelenskyy tells Merz how he plans to strengthen anti-corruption bodies
18:30
Russians launch airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: fatalities and injuries reported – photos
17:59
Mandatory evacuation of children begins from Dobropillia and 9 other settlements in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: