Estonia says Russia moves electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders

Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro has stated that Russia intensified its electronic warfare systems near the Estonian border.

Source: Taro at a press conference in Tallinn, cited by Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Estonian authorities report that Russian forces have delivered additional signal-jamming equipment to the area of Kingisepp, a town located about 20 kilometres from the Estonian border.

This type of equipment has been used on the battlefield in Ukraine to disrupt the navigation systems of unmanned aerial vehicles.

However, electronic warfare systems also cause significant interference with the Global Positioning System (GPS), which is used by commercial aircraft and ships.

Background:

Earlier, Estonia warned of increased GPS disruptions near Narva and the coast of the Gulf of Narva.

Lithuania’s Deputy Defence Minister Karolis Aleksa stated that the area affected by Russian GPS jamming is expanding.

On 17 June, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz also reported GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, attributing them to Russian activities.

