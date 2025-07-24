Ukraine's Eurointegration minister assures EU Commission independence of anti-corruption bodies will be guaranteed

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka spoke on Thursday with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos about strengthening the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions.

Source: European Pravda, citing Taras Kachka on X (Twitter)

Details: The deputy prime minister noted that he had briefed Commissioner Marta Kos on "the draft law endorsed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is aimed at ensuring the independence of NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO (Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office)".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The draft law tackles concerns of experts and the international community. Ukraine remains open to dialogue with civil society and partners on this path."

He also assured Kos that "Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to EU integration and the fight against corruption is beyond any doubt".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!