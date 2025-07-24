All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Eurointegration minister assures EU Commission independence of anti-corruption bodies will be guaranteed

Oleh PavliukThursday, 24 July 2025, 20:16
Ukraine's Eurointegration minister assures EU Commission independence of anti-corruption bodies will be guaranteed
Taras Kachka. Photo: Kachka on X

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka spoke on Thursday with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos about strengthening the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions.

Source: European Pravda, citing Taras Kachka on X (Twitter)

Details: The deputy prime minister noted that he had briefed Commissioner Marta Kos on "the draft law endorsed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is aimed at ensuring the independence of NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO (Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office)".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The draft law tackles concerns of experts and the international community. Ukraine remains open to dialogue with civil society and partners on this path."

He also assured Kos that "Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to EU integration and the fight against corruption is beyond any doubt".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

corruption
Advertisement:
Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence
Zelenskyy submits bill to parliament on independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed
Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
Passenger plane crash in Russia claims lives of all 49 on board
All News
corruption
Zelenskyy submits bill to parliament on independence of anti-corruption agencies
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies welcome Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions continue for third day in several Ukrainian cities – photos
20:16
Ukraine's Eurointegration minister assures EU Commission independence of anti-corruption bodies will be guaranteed
19:57
Estonian foreign minister on attacks against Ukraine: Russia continues its path of terror
19:33
Over 40 OSCE states demand investigation into torture of Ukrainian POWs
19:24
Man killed in Russian drone attack on Odesa
19:04
Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence
18:43
Zelenskyy submits bill to parliament on independence of anti-corruption agencies
18:38
Zelenskyy tells Merz how he plans to strengthen anti-corruption bodies
18:30
Russians launch airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: fatalities and injuries reported – photos
17:59
Mandatory evacuation of children begins from Dobropillia and 9 other settlements in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: