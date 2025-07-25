All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 170 clashes on front line, a third of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 25 July 2025, 08:50
Over 170 clashes on front line, a third of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Pokrovsk front. Graph: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 174 combat engagements have taken place on the front over the past 24 hours, with 57 of them occurring in the Pokrovsk front. Another 25 clashes took place on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled 25 Russian attacks over the past day. Russian forces also carried out 9 airstrikes using 15 guided aerial bombs and launched 283 attacks, including 6 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attempted to storm Ukraine's defence positions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Petro-Ivanivka and Kamianske.

On the Kupiansk front Russian troops launched five attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Kupiansk and Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Velyka Shapkivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 24 times, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske and Serebrianka, as well as towards the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneshchyna and Serednie.

On the Siversk front, the Russians made two breakthrough attempts near the areas of Hryhorivka and Pereiizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched three attacks near the village of Mykolaivka and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, seven Russian attacks took place near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk and Rusynyi Yar and in the directions of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Katerynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myrne, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and Promin, as well as towards Volodymyrivka, Rodynske and Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Piddubne, Maliivka, Yalta and Voskresenka, and towards Temyrivka and Oleksandrohrad.

On the Huliaipol front, no offensive actions by Russian forces were recorded.

On the Orikhiv front, the defence forces repelled one Russian assault near the village of Stepnohirsk.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces launched five attacks on Ukrainian defence positions near the settlements of Sadove, Dniprovske and Prydniprovske.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive formations have been detected.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General Staff
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence
All News
General Staff
Russians launch 61 assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Total of 167 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians on battlefield, 74 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian forces repel 46 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
12:27
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
12:27
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general
12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
12:01
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 6 injured
11:56
Woman injured in Russia's 12 July strike on Chernivtsi dies in hospital, death toll rises to 4
11:49
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 24 July: 5 still hospitalised, including children
11:48
President's office orders law enforcement to eliminate Ukrainian anti‑corruption agencies' influence
11:21
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
11:16
Zelenskyy asserts he does not want to risk Ukraine's European future
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: