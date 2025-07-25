Over 170 clashes on front line, a third of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Pokrovsk front. Graph: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 174 combat engagements have taken place on the front over the past 24 hours, with 57 of them occurring in the Pokrovsk front. Another 25 clashes took place on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled 25 Russian attacks over the past day. Russian forces also carried out 9 airstrikes using 15 guided aerial bombs and launched 283 attacks, including 6 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attempted to storm Ukraine's defence positions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Petro-Ivanivka and Kamianske.

On the Kupiansk front Russian troops launched five attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Kupiansk and Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Velyka Shapkivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked 24 times, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske and Serebrianka, as well as towards the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneshchyna and Serednie.

On the Siversk front, the Russians made two breakthrough attempts near the areas of Hryhorivka and Pereiizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched three attacks near the village of Mykolaivka and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, seven Russian attacks took place near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk and Rusynyi Yar and in the directions of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Katerynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myrne, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and Promin, as well as towards Volodymyrivka, Rodynske and Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Piddubne, Maliivka, Yalta and Voskresenka, and towards Temyrivka and Oleksandrohrad.

On the Huliaipol front, no offensive actions by Russian forces were recorded.

On the Orikhiv front, the defence forces repelled one Russian assault near the village of Stepnohirsk.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces launched five attacks on Ukrainian defence positions near the settlements of Sadove, Dniprovske and Prydniprovske.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive formations have been detected.

