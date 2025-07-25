All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Third anniversary of Olenivka terror attack: where and when to attend memorial events outside Ukraine

Alyona PavliukFriday, 25 July 2025, 20:25
Third anniversary of Olenivka terror attack: where and when to attend memorial events outside Ukraine
An event in memory of those who died in Olenivka. Photo: @svitanok.nyc, @olenivka.community/Instagram

On the night of 28-29 July 2022, Russian forces carried out a terrorist attack at the Olenivka penal colony, where captured defenders of Mariupol were being held. At least 53 Ukrainian servicemen were killed as a result. To mark the third anniversary of the tragedy, commemorative events will be held in various cities across Ukraine and around the world with the slogan "Do not be silent! Captivity kills."

Source: Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders on Instagram

Details: Memorial events outside Ukraine will take place in eight countries.

Advertisement:

United States

  • Chicago – 27 July, 12:00, 410 N Michigan Ave
  • Washington D.C. – 28 July, 18:00, Lafayette Square, near the White House

Spain

  • Barcelona – 27 July, 18:00, Plaça de la Seu (opposite the Cathedral)

Italy

  • Milan – 26 July, 16:00, Piazza San Babila

France

  • Grenoble – 26 July, 15:15–17:00, Place Félix Poulat

Netherlands

  • Amsterdam – 27 July, 12:00–14:00, Dam Square (National Monument) and 29 July, 18:30, Dam Square
  • Rotterdam – 3 August, 12:30–13:45, Rotterdam Central Station – Crosswijk

Norway

  • Stavanger – 28–29 July, 11:00–19:00, Stavanger Torget

Czechia

  • Prague – 28 July, 18:00, Staroměstské náměstí

Scotland

  • Edinburgh – 2 August, 14:00–16:00, Duke of Wellington Monument, 9 Waterloo Place

Read more: The story of Kraft, an Azov Brigade soldier who survived the Russian terrorist attack on the prison camp in occupied Olenivka

Background: The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) has designated 28 July as a Day of Mourning and Remembrance for defenders, volunteers and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisonersRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainians protest against law restricting anti-corruption agencies for fourth day – photos
EU ambassadors approve Ukraine Facility tranche with €1.5bn reduction due to insufficient reforms
Zelenskyy: We need war to end and that begins with a leaders' meeting
Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month
EU reduces a fourth tranche of funding to Ukraine over unfinished reforms
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
All News
prisoners
Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month
Over 40 OSCE states demand investigation into torture of Ukrainian POWs
Ninth stage of Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap agreed at Istanbul takes place – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:36
Russians strike central Kharkiv with drone: residential building damaged
21:51
Turkish president wants to organise meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, his office clarifies
21:27
Ukrainians protest against law restricting anti-corruption agencies for fourth day – photos
20:25
Third anniversary of Olenivka terror attack: where and when to attend memorial events outside Ukraine
19:30
First funeral held in Lviv for Ukrainian POWs killed in Russian plane crash
19:17
Trump has not ruled out secondary sanctions against Russia ahead of 50-day deadline
18:45
US helicopter manufacturer seeks production site in Ukraine
18:36
EU ambassadors approve Ukraine Facility tranche with €1.5bn reduction due to insufficient reforms
18:23
Zelenskyy tasks Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 1,000 interceptor drones per day
17:31
EXPLAINERWhat challenges EU members face after NATO's decision to increase defence spending
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: