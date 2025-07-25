Third anniversary of Olenivka terror attack: where and when to attend memorial events outside Ukraine
On the night of 28-29 July 2022, Russian forces carried out a terrorist attack at the Olenivka penal colony, where captured defenders of Mariupol were being held. At least 53 Ukrainian servicemen were killed as a result. To mark the third anniversary of the tragedy, commemorative events will be held in various cities across Ukraine and around the world with the slogan "Do not be silent! Captivity kills."
Source: Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders on Instagram
Details: Memorial events outside Ukraine will take place in eight countries.
United States
- Chicago – 27 July, 12:00, 410 N Michigan Ave
- Washington D.C. – 28 July, 18:00, Lafayette Square, near the White House
Spain
- Barcelona – 27 July, 18:00, Plaça de la Seu (opposite the Cathedral)
Italy
- Milan – 26 July, 16:00, Piazza San Babila
France
- Grenoble – 26 July, 15:15–17:00, Place Félix Poulat
Netherlands
- Amsterdam – 27 July, 12:00–14:00, Dam Square (National Monument) and 29 July, 18:30, Dam Square
- Rotterdam – 3 August, 12:30–13:45, Rotterdam Central Station – Crosswijk
Norway
- Stavanger – 28–29 July, 11:00–19:00, Stavanger Torget
Czechia
- Prague – 28 July, 18:00, Staroměstské náměstí
Scotland
- Edinburgh – 2 August, 14:00–16:00, Duke of Wellington Monument, 9 Waterloo Place
Read more: The story of Kraft, an Azov Brigade soldier who survived the Russian terrorist attack on the prison camp in occupied Olenivka
Background: The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) has designated 28 July as a Day of Mourning and Remembrance for defenders, volunteers and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.
