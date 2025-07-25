Third anniversary of Olenivka terror attack: where and when to attend memorial events outside Ukraine

An event in memory of those who died in Olenivka. Photo: @svitanok.nyc, @olenivka.community/Instagram

On the night of 28-29 July 2022, Russian forces carried out a terrorist attack at the Olenivka penal colony, where captured defenders of Mariupol were being held. At least 53 Ukrainian servicemen were killed as a result. To mark the third anniversary of the tragedy, commemorative events will be held in various cities across Ukraine and around the world with the slogan "Do not be silent! Captivity kills."

Source: Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders on Instagram

Details: Memorial events outside Ukraine will take place in eight countries.

United States

Chicago – 27 July, 12:00, 410 N Michigan Ave

Washington D.C. – 28 July, 18:00, Lafayette Square, near the White House

Spain

Barcelona – 27 July, 18:00, Plaça de la Seu (opposite the Cathedral)

Italy

Milan – 26 July, 16:00, Piazza San Babila

France

Grenoble – 26 July, 15:15–17:00, Place Félix Poulat

Netherlands

Amsterdam – 27 July, 12:00–14:00, Dam Square (National Monument) and 29 July, 18:30, Dam Square

Rotterdam – 3 August, 12:30–13:45, Rotterdam Central Station – Crosswijk

Norway

Stavanger – 28–29 July, 11:00–19:00, Stavanger Torget

Czechia

Prague – 28 July, 18:00, Staroměstské náměstí

Scotland

Edinburgh – 2 August, 14:00–16:00, Duke of Wellington Monument, 9 Waterloo Place

Read more: The story of Kraft, an Azov Brigade soldier who survived the Russian terrorist attack on the prison camp in occupied Olenivka

Background: The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) has designated 28 July as a Day of Mourning and Remembrance for defenders, volunteers and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.

