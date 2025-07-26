Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces create aerial reconnaissance game featuring real photos of Russian equipment

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have unveiled Find the Enemy, an interactive simulation game in which players must identify Russian equipment in real photographs.

Source: Unmanned Systems Forces on Telegram

Details: The interactive game was developed in collaboration with the TWID Marketing & Tech Agency.

Among the game’s highlights are real-life battlefield images, camouflaged Russian equipment, and "expert insights on spotting what others miss".

If players can identify the targets in five photos, Find the Enemy invites them to apply to join the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The game can be accessed here.

