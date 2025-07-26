All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces create aerial reconnaissance game featuring real photos of Russian equipment

Oleksii PavlyshSaturday, 26 July 2025, 18:53
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces create aerial reconnaissance game featuring real photos of Russian equipment
Game’s presentation. Photo: Unmanned Systems Forces

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have unveiled Find the Enemy, an interactive simulation game in which players must identify Russian equipment in real photographs.

Source: Unmanned Systems Forces on Telegram

Details: The interactive game was developed in collaboration with the TWID Marketing & Tech Agency.

Advertisement:

Among the game’s highlights are real-life battlefield images, camouflaged Russian equipment, and "expert insights on spotting what others miss".

If players can identify the targets in five photos, Find the Enemy invites them to apply to join the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The game can be accessed here.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

drones
Advertisement:
Ukraine сonfirms destruction of Russian Su-27UB training fighter at Krasnodar airfield – video
UpdatedRussian drone strikes building of Sumy Oblast Military Administration – video
Russian missiles flatten hypermarket in Kamianske
Sanctioned Russian radio plant hit by Ukrainian drones – videos
Russia launch 235 aerial assets on Ukraine: 10 missiles and 25 UAVs reached their targets
Large-scale combined attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two people killed, five injured – photos
All News
drones
Russian drone strikes building of Sumy Oblast Military Administration – video
Sanctioned Russian radio plant hit by Ukrainian drones – videos
Russia claims attack by over 50 Ukrainian drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
20:42
Ukrainian forces take out Russian colonel in Kharkiv strike
19:50
updatedRussian drones injure seven civilians in Kherson Oblast, including a child
18:53
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces create aerial reconnaissance game featuring real photos of Russian equipment
18:11
Mariupol teen brought back to Ukraine after three years in Russia
16:48
Ukraine сonfirms destruction of Russian Su-27UB training fighter at Krasnodar airfield – video
16:27
Russia targets cemetery in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, man killed
15:53
Nighttime Russian assault on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to six
14:14
UpdatedRussian drone strikes building of Sumy Oblast Military Administration – video
13:05
Russian missiles flatten hypermarket in Kamianske
11:55
Senator Blumenthal: Support for Ukraine depends on Zelensky's commitment to fighting corruption
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: