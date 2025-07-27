Two killed in Stepnohirsk as Russian strike destroys home
Sunday, 27 July 2025, 11:14
The bodies of two people were discovered on the morning of 27 July in a fire at the site of a house that had been destroyed by a Russian attack in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: It has been confirmed that the Russians used multiple-launch rocket systems against the frontline village the day before.
Advertisement:
This attack destroyed a house, igniting a blaze.
A 74-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were killed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!