Two killed in Stepnohirsk as Russian strike destroys home

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 July 2025, 11:14
Stepnohirsk. Screenshot: deepstatemap

The bodies of two people were discovered on the morning of 27 July in a fire at the site of a house that had been destroyed by a Russian attack in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: It has been confirmed that the Russians used multiple-launch rocket systems against the frontline village the day before.

This attack destroyed a house, igniting a blaze.

A 74-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were killed.

