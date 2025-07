Map of air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine. Photo: alerts.in.ua

Russian forces attacked the city of Odesa and the Odesa district on the afternoon of 27 July.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote from the administration: "Odesa and the district, stay in shelters!

There is a threat of attack drones!"

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force also reported that Russian drones were heading towards Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

