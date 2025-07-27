Latvia has refused entry via its land border to a group of Czech citizens who were attempting to return from Russia.

Source: a spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs Daniel Drake, cited by Radio Prague International, as reported by European Pravda,

Details: Roman Roun, a representative of the Communist Party, stated that the group consisted of four members of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia. They are still in Russia and awaiting an opportunity to return.

"Four members of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia were on a private trip to Russia to visit memorial sites dedicated to the heroism of the Red Army and the peoples of the Soviet Union in the ‘Great Patriotic War’ [as the Russians call WWII, primarily the conflict between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany – ed.]. On their way back, they were denied entry to Latvia. They have since returned to Russia and are negotiating a transit route back to Czechia," Roun said, without specifying the individuals involved.

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the situation and noted in a statement that options for providing consular assistance are currently limited.

The Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia is known for its pro-Russian stance.

Background:

Last year, Kateřina Konečná, the party’s MEP, voiced outrage over a visit to Prague by soldiers of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and former members of the Azov unit.

Also in 2023, Czech police filed criminal charges against a member of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia who displayed a Russian flag with the letter Z – a symbol of Russian aggression – at an event in the town of Nymburk.

