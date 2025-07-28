All Sections
Share of Ukrainian-made weapons in Defence Procurement Agency contracts exceeds 71%

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 28 July 2025, 11:31
Between January and July 2025, the Defence Procurement Agency has reportedly ordered UAH 158 billion (approx. US$3.8 billion) more in goods from Ukrainian manufacturers compared to the same period in 2024.  

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "As a result, the share of domestically produced weapons and equipment in the agency’s total procurement volume rose to 71.4%. For comparison, in January–July 2024, this figure stood at 44.1%."

Details: The most dynamic growth was seen in the area of unmanned systems. The Ministry of Defence noted that over 95% of funds allocated for drone procurement are being directed to Ukrainian manufacturers.

Background:

  • Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal recently made a statement about the development of the domestic market for interceptor drones. He said that Ukraine had already ordered more than UAH 3 billion (US$72 million) worth of interceptor drones under four contracts.
  • The minister also said that the defence ministry is in talks with international partners to secure funding for the purchase of such drones, adding that the first agreements have already been reached.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

weaponsRusso-Ukrainian warUkraine
