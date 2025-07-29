All Sections
Ukraine defeats Russia and reaches World Fencing Championships top eight for first time since 2013

Mykola DendakTuesday, 29 July 2025, 05:58
Alina Poloziuk, Olha Sopit, Daria Myroniuk, Khrystyna Petrova. Photo: Ukrainian Fencing Federation

Ukraine’s women’s foil team reached the top eight at the World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi in Georgia on 28 July for the first time since 2013.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company.

Details: Ukraine, represented by Alina Poloziuk, Olha Sopit, Daria Myroniuk and Khrystyna Petrova, defeated the "neutral team" of Russian fencers 45:36 in the round of 16. However, Italy, ranked number one in the world, stopped Ukraine from advancing to the medal rounds.

Ukraine met Italy in the quarterfinals and lost 34:45. In the classification matches for 5th to 8th place, the blue-and-yellow team was first defeated by Canada (38:42) and then by Hungary (40:45).

World Fencing Championships
 Foil, Women’s Team
1. USA
2. France
3. Italy
8. Ukraine (Alina Poloziuk, Olha Sopit, Daria Myroniuk, Khrystyna Petrova)

Background: Alina Komashchuk won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Championships. Earlier, Vlada Kharkova claimed her first-ever World Championship gold, winning in the individual épée event. Another medal for Ukraine was earned by Nikita Koshman.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

