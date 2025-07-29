Ukraine defeats Russia and reaches World Fencing Championships top eight for first time since 2013

Ukraine’s women’s foil team reached the top eight at the World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi in Georgia on 28 July for the first time since 2013.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company.

Details: Ukraine, represented by Alina Poloziuk, Olha Sopit, Daria Myroniuk and Khrystyna Petrova, defeated the "neutral team" of Russian fencers 45:36 in the round of 16. However, Italy, ranked number one in the world, stopped Ukraine from advancing to the medal rounds.

Ukraine met Italy in the quarterfinals and lost 34:45. In the classification matches for 5th to 8th place, the blue-and-yellow team was first defeated by Canada (38:42) and then by Hungary (40:45).

World Fencing Championships

Foil, Women’s Team

1. USA

2. France

3. Italy

8. Ukraine (Alina Poloziuk, Olha Sopit, Daria Myroniuk, Khrystyna Petrova)

Background: Alina Komashchuk won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Championships. Earlier, Vlada Kharkova claimed her first-ever World Championship gold, winning in the individual épée event. Another medal for Ukraine was earned by Nikita Koshman.

