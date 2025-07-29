Russians in Krasnoyarsk Krai left without mobile internet for four days

Mobile internet has been unavailable in Krasnoyarsk Krai for four days. The authorities explained this as a "security measure".

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: The authorities of the Krasnoyarsk Krai have commented for the first time on the long-term mobile internet outage that began on 26 July. Mikhail Kotyukov, Krasnoyarsk Krai governor, said that the restrictions are temporary and are related to "the need to strengthen security measures in certain areas based on operational data and to prevent network threats".

The Krasnoyarsk Krai governor reported that similar measures are being implemented in other oblasts of Russia. However, no further details about the outage scale or the duration of the restrictions have been disclosed.

Background: Mobile internet is disappearing en masse in the Urals and Siberia. Users in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Yekaterinburg and other cities are complaining about disruptions.

