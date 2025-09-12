If Russians launch drones with SIM cards on a large scale, mobile internet may need to be switched off

A specialist from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that it may become necessary to switch off mobile internet while air-raid warnings are in effect if the Russians begin launching drones equipped with SIM cards on a large scale.

Source: Novynarnia, a Ukrainian news outlet, citing a source in the General Staff

Details: The General Staff said that the Russians have been using UAVs equipped with SIM cards from other countries, including Ukraine, for about six months.

Quote: "The enemy wants to know where its drone has hit, so it uses SIM cards from mobile operators. This allows it to receive information about a drone’s current status."

Details: The source stressed that the Russians are using mobile communications or mesh networks when launching Shahed or Geran drones.

They also added that a draft law is currently under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) that would allow the mobile internet to be switched off during air raids.

Quote: "It may make sense to reduce internet speed in order to, for example, slow down the transmission of information to an FPV drone camera. Technically this is possible. And if, for instance, tomorrow the Russians launch drones equipped with Ukrainian SIM cards on a large scale then it [switching off mobile internet] would indeed make sense."

Details: They also noted Ukrainian electronic warfare systems had not been used during the Russian drone incident in Poland. That night the drones flew in two groups: from east to west and from the direction of Belarus.

"Everything was aimed at ensuring the drones reached Poland," the official said.

Background: Earlier, the General Staffs of Poland and Ukraine discussed cooperation in the fight against drones. Polish army representatives will come to Ukraine to learn drone interception techniques.

