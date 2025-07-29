EU allows transit of Kazakh coal through Russian ports

The European Union has allowed the transit of Kazakh coal through Russian ports despite existing sanctions against Russia.

Source: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration, as reported by Liga.net

Details: The decision was made following negotiations under the EU’s 18th sanctions package. It permits the use of certain Russian ports exclusively for the transit of coal originating from Kazakhstan.

The ruling specifies that the cargo must not be owned by residents of sanctioned countries, and that Russian ports may be used solely for transit, loading, and dispatch purposes.

Kazakhstan has traditionally exported coal to the EU via the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. However, in February 2025, the EU’s 16th sanctions package banned operations through several Russian ports, threatening Kazakh coal exports.

The EU is a key market for Kazakh coal: between 2022 and 2024, it accounted for 45–54% of total exports. In January–May 2025, exports to the EU dropped to 1.6 million tonnes (38.5% of the total), but Kazakhstan hopes the EU’s new decision will help restore these figures.

Background: Russia has temporarily banned foreign oil tankers from loading at key Black Sea ports, effectively blocking oil exports from Kazakhstan.

