Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises
Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 12:48
The taxpayer service centre has been damaged following a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.
Source: Lesia Karnaukh, Head of the State Tax Service, on Facebook
Details: Karnaukh reported that none of the employees were injured. However, the windows were shattered and workplaces were damaged.
"We are quickly dealing with the aftermath," added Karnaukh.
Background: On the night of 22-23 July, the Russians attacked an energy facility belonging to Sumyoblenergo, the regional power distribution company in Sumy Oblast.
