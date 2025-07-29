Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Facebook by Lesia Karnaukh, Head of the State Tax Service

The taxpayer service centre has been damaged following a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Lesia Karnaukh, Head of the State Tax Service, on Facebook

Details: Karnaukh reported that none of the employees were injured. However, the windows were shattered and workplaces were damaged.

"We are quickly dealing with the aftermath," added Karnaukh.

Background: On the night of 22-23 July, the Russians attacked an energy facility belonging to Sumyoblenergo, the regional power distribution company in Sumy Oblast.

