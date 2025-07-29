All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 29 July 2025, 12:48
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Facebook by Lesia Karnaukh, Head of the State Tax Service

The taxpayer service centre has been damaged following a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Lesia Karnaukh, Head of the State Tax Service, on Facebook

Details: Karnaukh reported that none of the employees were injured. However, the windows were shattered and workplaces were damaged.

Advertisement:

"We are quickly dealing with the aftermath," added Karnaukh.

Background: On the night of 22-23 July, the Russians attacked an energy facility belonging to Sumyoblenergo, the regional power distribution company in Sumy Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
EU warns Kyiv it will halt funding unless anti-corruption agencies' independence is restored
UpdatedDrones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack local shop in Sumy Oblast with drones, injuring person
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring two people and destroying residential and commercial buildings
Russians strike bus carrying civilians in Sumy Oblast, casualties reported
RECENT NEWS
18:15
Lithuania moves air defence unit closer to Belarusian border
17:50
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
17:42
Ukraine's foreign minister on Trump cutting deadline for Putin: We value his clarity and strength
17:23
Russian forces test Italmas attack drone in attacks on Sumy
17:01
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
16:01
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
15:44
Russian Aeroflot airline hit with US$50m in losses from devastating hacker attack
15:41
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
15:40
"I won't leave without them, I'd rather stay": story of Ukrainian woman who relocated four times with her pets because of war
14:41
Ukraine calls for boycott of Russian delegation led by sanctioned diplomat Matvienko in Geneva
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: