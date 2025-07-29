All Sections
"I won't leave without them, I'd rather stay": the story of a Ukrainian woman forced by the war to move four times with her pets

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 29 July 2025, 15:40
I won't leave without them, I'd rather stay: the story of a Ukrainian woman forced by the war to move four times with her pets
Liudmyla (right). Photo: UAnimals/Facebook

Liudmyla has had to leave her home four times because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and each time she moved, she took her pets with her. Not only that, Liudmyla has also given refuge to other animals who had been abandoned by their owners.

Source: UAnimals

Details: Liudmyla was born in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, and lived there for many years.

After the war started, she moved to Myrnohrad. When the Russians approached the town, she moved to the city of Pokrovsk. When it became dangerous to live there too, she gathered up her pets and evacuated once again.

"I brought a dog and a cat with me from Avdiivka," Liudmyla said. "In Myrnohrad, as people were leaving, they started abandoning their animals. First I took in this old one, then two cats. I had to move from Myrnohrad to Pokrovsk, and from Pokrovsk to here." 

She explained that the last move was particularly difficult, as the removal men suggested she should leave the animals behind.

"I won’t leave without them, I’d rather stay," Liudmyla said.

At the moment she has four pets of her own and takes care of several other dogs and cats living nearby.

Volunteers said Liudmyla’s son, a serviceman, was killed in action about a year ago. Because of this, Liudmyla refuses to move far away: "I want to stay close to Kryvyi Rih because my son is buried there."

Previously: A woman from Sumy Oblast was evacuated with her 12 dogs. She explained that she was afraid of the attacks but had not left before because she did not want to abandon her pets.

