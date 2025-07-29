Russian Aeroflot airline hit with US$50m in losses from devastating hacker attack

A hacker attack on the Russian airline Aeroflot triggered widespread disruptions, flight cancellations, and up to US$50 million in losses.

Source: Russian Forbes

Details: Al Kozlov, a leading analyst at Spikatel, reported that Aeroflot’s total losses may range from US$10 million to US$50 million. The figure encompasses recovery costs, losses from halted sales, deletion of customer data, a drop in trust, fines and passenger compensation.

As Kozlov noted, if reservation systems, corporate mail, or CRM are compromised, the consequences could prove even graver. Full recovery in such cases takes from several weeks to a year.

Aleksandr Dmitriev, CEO of Neuroinform, also believes recovery could last up to 12 months, as it requires neutralising the risk of repeat attacks.

Strategy Partners partner Denis Tverskoy highlighted that Aeroflot shares have already lost over 4% of their value. "This is a significant blow to the company’s reputation," he stressed.

Background:

Aeroflot cancelled 53 flights from the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport and its direction on Tuesday amid the aftermath of a cyberattack on the company’s IT infrastructure.

On 28 July, the hacker group Silent Crow, alongside Cyber Partisans BY, breached Aeroflot’s internal IT infrastructure, destroying approximately 7,000 physical and virtual servers.

