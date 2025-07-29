All Sections
Russian forces test Italmas attack drone in attacks on Sumy

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 29 July 2025, 17:23
The Russian Italmas drone. Photo: Serhii Beskrestnov on Telegram

The Russian Italmas drone has turned into a real menace for Sumy. This drone is being successfully tested in the city by the Russians, and the knowledge gained there will probably be applied to other areas.

Source: Serhii Beskrestnov, alias Flash, a consultant specialising in military radio technologies, on social media

Quote from Beskrestnov: "The Russians have actually established a test site there [in Sumy – ed.] for trying out this UAV. And don’t doubt it, they will use the experience on other fronts."

Details: The consultant explained that Italmas is not the same as the Kub drone, which soldiers frequently mistake it for. The front of this UAV has a propeller.

Beskrestnov noted that Italmas transmits an analogue picture to the pilot controlling it. This can be disrupted by an EW system targeting video suppression on the 3.3 GHz range.

"But we don’t do it. Perhaps we should begin to think globally about creating a solution to protect frontline cities?" the specialist concluded.

Background: 

  • Previously, the expert highlighted the drone’s use in strikes on Sumy. On 24 July, Flash posted a photo of one such UAV with the caption: "This is what attacked Sumy today."
  • Open sources suggest that the drone was developed in 2023, bearing the code name Izdeliye 54 ("Product No 54") and serving as a simplified version of the Shahed-136 drone, which Russians deploy to target Ukrainian cities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

