Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russians launched a missile attack on Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 28-29 July, damaging a maternity hospital. Diana Koshyk, a 23-year-old woman who was pregnant, was killed during her stay at the medical facility.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; the Krynychky hromada on Facebook

Quote from the Krynychky hromada: "The innocent death of the future mother and her unborn baby is an immeasurable pain for the family and anger and indignation for each of us, because the terrorist state continues to destroy the flowers [children – ed.] of the Ukrainian nation, the future of our community and the state!" [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Diana Koshyk hailed from the village of Aula, near Kamianske. According to local social media groups, the woman was seven months pregnant and was in the maternity ward, hospitalised because of complications with the pregnancy.

Diana was seven months pregnant. Photo: Koshyk on Facebook

"My dear goddaughter, my girl, my beauty… I simply can’t… I am weeping… Angels like you were few… I will take you, my little one, on your last journey – as I met you. You will be in my heart forever, my beauty," Diana’s godmother Valentyna Mykhailenko wrote.

Background: In total, 3 people were killed and another 22 were injured in the missile strike on Kamianske. In addition to the maternity ward, the city hospital department and a three-storey building that was not in operation were also damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!