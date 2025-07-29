All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Alyona PavliukTuesday, 29 July 2025, 18:53
Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Twenty-three-year-old pregnant Diana Koshyk was killed in the attack on Kamianske. Photo: Koshyk on Facebook

The Russians launched a missile attack on Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 28-29 July, damaging a maternity hospital. Diana Koshyk, a 23-year-old woman who was pregnant, was killed during her stay at the medical facility.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; the Krynychky hromada on Facebook

Quote from the Krynychky hromada: "The innocent death of the future mother and her unborn baby is an immeasurable pain for the family and anger and indignation for each of us, because the terrorist state continues to destroy the flowers [children – ed.] of the Ukrainian nation, the future of our community and the state!" [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Diana Koshyk hailed from the village of Aula, near Kamianske. According to local social media groups, the woman was seven months pregnant and was in the maternity ward, hospitalised because of complications with the pregnancy.

 
Diana was seven months pregnant.
Photo: Koshyk on Facebook

"My dear goddaughter, my girl, my beauty… I simply can’t… I am weeping… Angels like you were few… I will take you, my little one, on your last journey – as I met you. You will be in my heart forever, my beauty," Diana’s godmother Valentyna Mykhailenko wrote.

Background: In total, 3 people were killed and another 22 were injured in the missile strike on Kamianske. In addition to the maternity ward, the city hospital department and a three-storey building that was not in operation were also damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackcasualtiesDnipropetrovsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
EU Commission reveals what anti-corruption demands President von der Leyen set out in talks with Zelenskyy
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
All News
attack
Two wounded as Russia hits Nikopol with drones and artillery – photos
Russians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured
RECENT NEWS
21:55
Five dead, four wounded as Russia targets aid queue in Kharkiv Oblast
21:04
Trump gives Russia 10 days to end Ukraine war or face tariffs
20:17
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian parliament reps, calls for vote to restore independence of anti-corruption agencies
19:37
Ukrainian flag raised as Defence Intelligence forces crushes Russians on occupied Tendra Spit – video
19:12
Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss law on reinforcing Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions
19:11
Ukraine debunks Kremlin's claims of "Alpine plot" to replace Zelenskyy
18:53
Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:49
Two wounded as Russia hits Nikopol with drones and artillery – photos
18:15
Lithuania moves air defence unit closer to Belarusian border
17:50
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: