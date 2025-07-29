All Sections
Iryna BalachukTuesday, 29 July 2025, 07:40
Russians hit Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, killing two people – photos

Two people have been killed and another five injured in a Russian missile strike on the city of Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 28-29 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Two people have been killed. Another five have been injured. Two women are in a critical condition. One of them is pregnant. Three patients are in a moderate condition."

The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A three-storey building that was not in use was partially destroyed and medical facilities – a maternity hospital and a department of the city hospital – were also damaged in the missile strike.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians used artillery and UAVs to attack the Nikopol district. They hit the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas and the city of Nikopol. Cars were damaged and five houses and two outbuildings were hit. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Damaged house
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians also continued attacking the Synelnykove district. They used guided bombs and FPV drones to attack the Mezhova, Dubovyky and Slovianka hromadas. One person was killed and another two injured in the Russian strikes. Four houses, an office building, shops, a petrol station and cars were damaged and fires broke out.

 
Person being taken away in an ambulance
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Updated: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine added that firefighters came under Russian fire while extinguishing a fire in the Synelnykove district.

"Russian forces attacked one of the settlements in the Synelnykove district with UAVs overnight. A lorry caught fire. The enemy deliberately hit the firefighters again while they were extinguishing the blaze," the State Emergency Service reported.

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fire and rescue appliances were damaged in the attack, but no personnel were affected.

 
Damaged fire appliance
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Lysak also reported that, according to updated information, the Russians also hit the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the evening with glide bombs, killing a 75-year-old woman and injuring a 68-year-old man.  

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastmissile strikecasualties
