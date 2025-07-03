All Sections
Poltava under Russian UAV attack: explosions heard in city

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 3 July 2025, 09:08
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions have been heard in Poltava as the city is under Russian drone attack.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from Kohut: "Explosions have been heard in the Poltava hromada. We are confirming the information." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Prior to this, an air-raid warning was issued in the city and the Air Force reported drones heading towards the city from the north and west.

Kohut urged residents not to neglect their own safety and to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

At 09:04, the all-clear was given.

Updated: Acting Mayor Kateryna Yamshchykova reported that all the appropriate services are currently involved. She urged people to wait for official information and not to post photos, videos or precise information about the locations of the strikes or the work of the air defence forces.

