Two military enlistment officers and two servicewomen injured in Russian drone strike on Poltava

Two military enlistment officers and two servicewomen were injured in a Russian drone attack on a territorial centre for recruitment and social support (TCRSS) in Poltava on 3 July.

Source: Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, on Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.Studiia

Quote: "There were two hits: one on the premises of Poltava City TCRSS, the other on the premises of the Poltava Oblast TCRSS. Both military facilities are located in a densely built-up urban area.

Advertisement:

As a result, many civilians who happened to be near the administrative buildings are among the injured. Among the wounded are two TCRSS servicemen and two servicewomen from the Armed Forces working there. Whether any of the fatalities were military personnel will be reported later. There is a threat of repeat strikes."

Details: Sarantsev added that Russia is deliberately trying to disrupt the mobilisation process in Ukraine. In recent days, Russian forces have been targeting such facilities precisely for this purpose. However, he stressed that mobilisation will not be halted and said it is too early for Russian troops and their supporters to "pop the champagne".

Background: On the morning of 3 July, Russian forces attacked the city of Poltava with drones, causing a fire on the premises of a military enlistment office and killing two people and injuring 11.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!