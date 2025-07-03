All Sections
Russians drop guided bomb on village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing man

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 3 July 2025, 12:21
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

One person has been killed in a Russian guided bomb strike on the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy deployed a guided aerial bomb to attack the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district in the morning."

Details: Lysak said that a man had been killed in the strike. A house also caught fire.

Background:

  • On the morning of 1 July, Russian forces struck Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with two ballistic missiles. Injuries and fatalities were reported to have occurred as a result of the strike.
  • On 2 July, the Russians also attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, damaging a private company in the city of Kryvyi Rih and a farm in the Samar district, leaving one person injured.

Dnipropetrovsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
