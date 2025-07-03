Russians drop guided bomb on village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing man
Thursday, 3 July 2025, 12:21
One person has been killed in a Russian guided bomb strike on the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy deployed a guided aerial bomb to attack the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district in the morning."
Details: Lysak said that a man had been killed in the strike. A house also caught fire.
Background:
- On the morning of 1 July, Russian forces struck Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with two ballistic missiles. Injuries and fatalities were reported to have occurred as a result of the strike.
- On 2 July, the Russians also attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, damaging a private company in the city of Kryvyi Rih and a farm in the Samar district, leaving one person injured.
