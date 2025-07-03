Sweden to allocate funds for new Archer artillery barrels for Ukraine
The Swedish government has decided to allocate SEK 1.5 billion (about €130 million) for new military capabilities for Ukraine, particularly barrels for Archer self-propelled artillery systems.
Source: Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson, as reported by European Pravda
Details: He noted that the Archer system has proved to be incredibly effective in Ukraine.
Quote: "The government has made the decision to allocate SEK 1.5 billion from support package 18 & 19 towards new military abilities for Ukraine. It consists of over 10 new Archer artillery barrels, long-range strike and underwater capabilities, as well as more logistical support."
More details: He noted that Volvo and Scania lorries and a new container system for faster and safer unloading of defence equipment will also be purchased.
Background:
- In early June, Sweden announced the allocation of €50 million for the NATO NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) and NATO CAP (Comprehensive Assistance Package) projects, which are responsible for training and supporting Ukrainian military personnel.
- In addition, Sweden joined the electronic warfare coalition and became its co-chair at Germany's invitation.
