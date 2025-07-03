Sweden to allocate funds for new Archer artillery barrels for Ukraine

The Swedish government has decided to allocate SEK 1.5 billion (about €130 million) for new military capabilities for Ukraine, particularly barrels for Archer self-propelled artillery systems.

Source: Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He noted that the Archer system has proved to be incredibly effective in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The government has made the decision to allocate SEK 1.5 billion from support package 18 & 19 towards new military abilities for Ukraine. It consists of over 10 new Archer artillery barrels, long-range strike and underwater capabilities, as well as more logistical support."

More details: He noted that Volvo and Scania lorries and a new container system for faster and safer unloading of defence equipment will also be purchased.

Background:

In early June, Sweden announced the allocation of €50 million for the NATO NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) and NATO CAP (Comprehensive Assistance Package) projects, which are responsible for training and supporting Ukrainian military personnel.

In addition, Sweden joined the electronic warfare coalition and became its co-chair at Germany's invitation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!