Zelenskyy on Putin-Trump call: Not sure they have many ideas in common

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 3 July 2025, 18:20
Zelenskyy on Putin-Trump call: Not sure they have many ideas in common
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the upcoming conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists

Quote: "I’m not sure they have many ideas in common, as they are very different people. But if we are talking about Ukraine, we have always supported the idea of an unconditional ceasefire proposed by President Trump."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he is open to any format of meetings but pointed out that in Russia, only Putin makes the decisions, so achieving peace requires negotiations at the leadership level.

Background: Russian leader Vladimir Putin stated that he would have a phone call with US President Donald Trump on 3 July. Trump later confirmed the call with Putin, scheduled for 10:00 US time (17:00 Kyiv time).

