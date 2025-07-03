All Sections
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump

Tetyana Vysotska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 3 July 2025, 18:43
Trump and Zelenskyi in Washington DC. Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to raise the matter of maintaining the supply of weapons and ammunition from the United States to Ukraine, including PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump on 4 July or in the next few days.

Source: Zelenskyy while answering journalists’ questions during the opening ceremony of Denmark’s presidency of the EU in Aarhus, Denmark, on 3 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy plans to talk with Trump about continued support from the US and, in particular, providing Ukraine with PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

"So, first of all, of course, we count on the continuation of American support. There are some items which Europe doesn't have for today, especially when we speak about PAK-3. I mean missiles for Patriot systems," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasised that the supply of PAC-3 (Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile) missiles from the United States is critically important, as are the systems themselves.

"But we also count on our Ukrainian production. We need more financing, more funds for this. We spoke about today also. And we have, God bless, we have really good relations. We count on you, on Denmark, and on our relationships," the Ukrainian president said.

"What about our bilateral relations with the United States and this support? So, I hope that maybe tomorrow or these days I will speak about it with President Trump," Zelenskyy added.

Background: 

  • As reported by European Pravda, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also arrived in Denmark on Thursday 3 July, to take part in the official ceremony marking the start of Denmark’s EU presidency.
  • Zelenskyy intends to discuss the expansion of the Danish model – where European countries fund contracts for weapons production in Ukraine and for supplying Ukraine with arms in general.
  • The Ukrainian president also stated that Ukraine is cooperating with the US "at working levels" to clarify the details of military aid deliveries following media reports of a suspension.
  • Denmark, in turn, called on the EU to finance the defence industry in Ukraine to compensate for arms deliveries from the United States.

