Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US are discussing defence support at working levels

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine and the United States are currently working through all the details of defence support deliveries at working levels.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "There were reports from the defence and foreign ministers of Ukraine, particularly concerning relations with the United States of America. At present, Ukraine and the US are discussing all details of defence support deliveries at working levels, including air defence components. One way or another, we must ensure protection for our people."

Background: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and had requested a phone call with its US counterparts.

Рolitico and NBC News have reported, citing sources, that the Pentagon has suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other munitions to Ukraine, including Patriot interceptors, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and other key systems, because of fears that US weapons stocks have fallen too low.

On 2 July, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned John Ginkel, the US chargé d’affaires in Ukraine, to discuss US military aid.

In June, Ukraine handed over a list of weapons it is prepared to purchase from the United States to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

At a press conference following the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June, US President Donald Trump promised to check whether it would be possible to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot air defence systems, but he stressed that the United States needs them too.

