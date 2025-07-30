All Sections
Australia sanctions Russia's shadow fleet for first time

Andrii MuravskyiWednesday, 30 July 2025, 12:04
A tanker. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Australian government has imposed sanctions on 60 vessels associated with Russia’s so-called shadow fleet.

Source: Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Quote: "This is the first time Australia has imposed sanctions against the shadow fleet. These sanctions reinforce Australia’s consistent commitment to ensuring Russia, and those enabling its illegal invasion of Ukraine, face consequences.

Russia uses these vessels to circumvent international sanctions and sustain its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine. Operating under deceptive practices, including flag-hopping, disabling tracking systems, and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet enables the illicit trade of Russian oil and other sanctioned goods.

Australia has imposed over 1,400 sanctions in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We will continue to take coordinated and decisive action to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and disrupt Russia’s ability to fund its aggression."

Background:

  • Earlier, it was also reported that Japan’s Taiyo Oil Co. received Russian oil via the Voyager – a tanker blacklisted by both the US Treasury and the EU. The vessel delivered 600,000 barrels from the Prigorodnoye terminal on Sakhalin Island.
  • Bloomberg noted that Japan imported Sakhalin blend oil due to energy security concerns. However, it is notable that a G7 country accepted cargo from a blacklisted vessel.
  • In addition, tankers involved in Iran-to-China oil delivery schemes have been disappearing from digital tracking near Malaysia’s east coast – a key trans-shipment hub for Iranian oil.
  • In recent months, an increasing number of vessels have been turning off their transponders near the eastern coast of Malaysia – a region that has become a key hub for ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian oil destined for China.
  • It has also been reported that tankers under US sanctions have begun appearing in the complex maritime supply chain transporting Russian oil to India, which is currently recording record-high imports of this oil.

