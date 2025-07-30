All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 30 July 2025, 12:15
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
The Cabinet of Ministers. Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram

The Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) dismissed Olena Duma from her post as head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) on 30 July.

Source: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko  

Quote: "Today, the Cabinet dismissed the agency’s head. I have instructed that a new competition be urgently launched." 

Advertisement:

Details: Svyrydenko said that the selection commission would include representatives from the Ukrainian government and international partners who support Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts.

"The key objective is to ensure that all seized assets, property belonging to sanctioned individuals and Russian-owned property work to strengthen Ukraine’s defence and resilience," she added.

Background

  • Olena Duma had submitted her resignation as head of ARMA. 
  • She was appointed by a Cabinet decision on 30 June 2023. Two years prior, she served as deputy head of Chernihiv Oblast State Administration.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cabinet of Minister (government)Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)
Advertisement:
Moldovan president accuses Russia of planning interference in parliamentary elections
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones: livestock killed, two people injured – photos
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
RECENT NEWS
12:34
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet
12:24
Moldovan president accuses Russia of planning interference in parliamentary elections
12:15
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
12:06
Ukrainian intelligence presents new evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children
12:04
Australia sanctions Russia's shadow fleet for first time
12:01
Man dies in hospital after being injured in 29 July Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
10:57
Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video
10:15
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north
09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: