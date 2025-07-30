Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers. Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram

The Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) dismissed Olena Duma from her post as head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) on 30 July.

Source: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko

Quote: "Today, the Cabinet dismissed the agency’s head. I have instructed that a new competition be urgently launched."

Details: Svyrydenko said that the selection commission would include representatives from the Ukrainian government and international partners who support Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts.

"The key objective is to ensure that all seized assets, property belonging to sanctioned individuals and Russian-owned property work to strengthen Ukraine’s defence and resilience," she added.

Background:

Olena Duma had submitted her resignation as head of ARMA.

She was appointed by a Cabinet decision on 30 June 2023. Two years prior, she served as deputy head of Chernihiv Oblast State Administration.

