Ukraine's assets recovery agency transfers over US$3.5 million to Fund for Elimination of Consequences of Armed Aggression

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 06:38
Ukraine's assets recovery agency transfers over US$3.5 million to Fund for Elimination of Consequences of Armed Aggression
American dollars. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has transferred US$3.57 million belonging to the sanctioned company Royal Pay Europe to the state budget. The funds will go towards Ukraine’s recovery from the consequences of Russian aggression.

Source: ARMA press service

Details: The agency reported that the total amount transferred is US$3,572,585.29. These funds will be directed to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

Quote: "These funds will be directed to the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression and will contribute to the country’s recovery: the building of housing for those who have lost it, the rebuilding of infrastructure, the development of medical facilities and the building of protective structures."

Background:

  • On 24 July, ARMA took control of around UAH 100 million (US$2.4 million) in cash seized in a case of embezzlement in the defence sector.
  • On 1 August, the agency announced that the administrator of the International Centre of Culture and Arts (October Palace) had made its first payment of UAH 1.4 million (US$33,000) to the state budget.
  • On 6 August, it became known that ARMA had begun the sale of 14,673 tonnes of Russian iron ore pellets stored in 215 rail wagons.

Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)
Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA)
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
