Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed legislation which imposes sanctions against vessels transporting Russian oil and oil products.

Source: website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament)

Details: The law, signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, imposes sanctions on vessels and aircraft involved in transporting oil, oil products, weapons, or military personnel.

It amends Ukraine’s Law On Sanctions, allowing restrictions on any vessel whose activity poses actual or potential threats to national interests, security, territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence.

The Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies have been tasked with identifying such vessels, while all sanctioned entities and vehicles must be documented in the State Sanctions Register.

Background:

On 8 July, Ukraine imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies whose components were found in Shahed drones used by Russia in daily attacks on Ukraine. The sanctioned firms include China Asia Silk Road International Trade (Tianjin) Co., Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Shenzhen Royole Technologies Co., Shenzhen Jinduoban Technology Co., and Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co.

Ukraine has also announced plans to request the European Union to sanction Bangladeshi companies importing wheat from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

