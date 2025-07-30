All Sections
Russians attack Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring woman, 60

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 July 2025, 21:40
Russians attack Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring woman, 60
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 30 July, injuring a 60-year-old woman. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians dropped aerial bombs on the frontline city.  Houses were destroyed and damaged as a result of the attack. The injured person was found under the rubble of her own house. The police handed the woman over to the medical personnel. She is currently receiving all the needed medical treatment."

