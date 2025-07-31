All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency engages 11 drone manufacturers to new arms marketplace

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 31 July 2025, 14:52
Photo: Ukrainian Defence Ministry

The Defence Procurement Agency continues to sign state contracts with drone manufacturers. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported that 11 companies have already been integrated into the DOT-Chain Defence arms marketplace.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Details: Escadrone, TAF Drones, Vyriy Drone, VNA Trade, General Chereshnia and Hryph are among the manufacturers whose drones are now available for the military to select from.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said that under the project’s pilot phase, 12 combat brigades can place FPV drone orders via the marketplace. The system will later be scaled to the entire Armed Forces of Ukraine and expanded to include a wider range of drone types available for order.

"There are many drones on the market, but units don’t always receive exactly what they need to complete their missions. DOT-Chain Defence is meant to change that logic: troops can place specific orders for specific needs. Manufacturers see real demand, units see their supplier, and the Defence Procurement Agency ensures transparent and prompt coordination," said the Agency’s director, Arsen Zhumadilov.

The marketplace model allows military personnel to select and order the drones they need directly, using funds allocated by the Defence Procurement Agency. For the pilot phase, the Ministry of Defence has allocated UAH 1 billion (about US$24 million) to the agency for drone procurement. The DPA oversees the entire process – from contract signing to logistics and payment.

Due to the digital interaction model, the ordering process has been simplified as much as possible – military personnel need only three digital signatures to receive a drone. The Ministry of Defence explained that this helps cut delivery time to just a few weeks. The new digital system launched in early July 2025.

