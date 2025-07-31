All Sections
Zelenskyy signs law to increase defence spending by almost US$10bn

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 31 July 2025, 16:31
Zelenskyy signs law to increase defence spending by almost US$10bn
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed law No. 13573, which provides for an increase in defence sector spending by UAH 412.3 billion (about US$9.8 billion).

Source: the draft law’s card on the parliament’s website

Details: The explanatory note states that spending on national security and defence will increase by UAH 412.3 billion, including: general fund – UAH 401.6 billion (about US$9.6 billion) and special fund – UAH 10.7 billion (about US$256 million).

From the general fund, the funds will be allocated as follows:

  • Ministry of Defence (including the State Transport Special Service) – UAH 310.8 billion (about US$7.4 billion);
  • Ministry of Internal Affairs system (State Border Guard Service, National Police and National Guard) – UAH 84.08 billion (about US$2 billion);
  • Security Service – UAH 1.56 billion (about US$37.4 million);
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine – UAH 4.5 billion (about US$107.9 million);
  • State Special Communications Service – UAH 64.5 million (about US$1.5 million);
  • Administration of State Guard – UAH 505 million (about US$12 million).

Background: On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) approved draft law No. 13573 on amendments to the 2025 budget, which includes an increase in defence spending.

The law proposes to allocate:

  • UAH 115 billion (about US$2.7 billion) for the salaries of all defence forces service members;
  • UAH 216 billion (about US$5.1 billion) for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment and drones;
  • the remainder for other military needs.

