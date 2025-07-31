All Sections
Over half of Czechs still support accepting refugees from Ukraine

Oleh PavliukThursday, 31 July 2025, 17:03
Stock photo: Getty Images

The majority of Czech citizens agree that the country should continue offering refuge to Ukrainians in light of Russia’s full-scale aggression.

Source: Czech news outlet Novinky; a survey conducted by STEM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The survey shows that 17% of respondents in Czechia believe it is "definitely" right and 35% believe it is "rather" right that the country continues to accept refugees from Ukraine.

In contrast, 21% said it is "definitely" wrong and 27% "rather" wrong.

STEM also asked Czechs how they view Ukrainian refugees. Fewer than one-third (31%) consider them beneficial to the country, while 51% perceive them as a threat. The remaining 18% were undecided.

At the same time, 51% of respondents said they believe the integration of Ukrainian refugees into Czech society has been successful, while 30% disagreed.

Linguistic integration was deemed successful by 36%, and cultural integration by 27%. STEM noted that these figures have remained largely unchanged over time.

STEM added that when respondents were asked what most people in their surroundings think about Ukrainians, the most common answer – chosen by 40% – was that people tolerate Ukrainians but are already tired of their presence.

Background:

  • Ahead of the autumn parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, the populist ANO party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is leading in the polls. He recently reiterated his opposition to supporting refugees from Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, recently spoke about Czech companies operating in Ukraine and their priority areas of work.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

