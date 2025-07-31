Two cats rescued from under rubble after Russian attack on Kyiv; one lost sight and hearing – photo

Сats rescued from under the rubble in Kyiv. Photo: Animal Adoption Centre

Two cats have been rescued from under the rubble of a residential building destroyed in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv.

One of the animals sustained severe injuries and has lost its sight and hearing. The second cat is experiencing extreme stress.

Source: Animal Adoption Centre

Details: The centre reports that specialised personnel from the Zoorescue Service urgently transported the animals to one of the clinics of Kyiv City Veterinary Hospital for further diagnostics and treatment.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. Life, the clinic reported that both cats’ conditions have now been stabilised and they are receiving the necessary care.

The cats were rescued from under the rubble. Photo: Animal Adoption Centre

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine. A total of 317 missiles and drones were launched, most of them targeting Kyiv.

So far, 135 people have been reported injured and 11 killed, including a young child.

Among the injured are Ukrainian journalist Nataliia Mazina and her husband Dmytro Mazin. Their apartment was also damaged.

In addition, the main mosque of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Ukraine Umma was damaged in the attack.

