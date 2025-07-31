Two cats rescued from under rubble after Russian attack on Kyiv; one lost sight and hearing – photo
Thursday, 31 July 2025, 17:01
Two cats have been rescued from under the rubble of a residential building destroyed in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv.
One of the animals sustained severe injuries and has lost its sight and hearing. The second cat is experiencing extreme stress.
Source: Animal Adoption Centre
Details: The centre reports that specialised personnel from the Zoorescue Service urgently transported the animals to one of the clinics of Kyiv City Veterinary Hospital for further diagnostics and treatment.
In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. Life, the clinic reported that both cats’ conditions have now been stabilised and they are receiving the necessary care.
Background:
- On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine. A total of 317 missiles and drones were launched, most of them targeting Kyiv.
- So far, 135 people have been reported injured and 11 killed, including a young child.
- Among the injured are Ukrainian journalist Nataliia Mazina and her husband Dmytro Mazin. Their apartment was also damaged.
- In addition, the main mosque of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Ukraine Umma was damaged in the attack.
