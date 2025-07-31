All Sections
Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv: high-rise building section destroyed, 2 killed, 52 injured – photos, video

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukThursday, 31 July 2025, 06:16
Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv: high-rise building section destroyed, 2 killed, 52 injured – photos, video
Destroyed section. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two people have been killed, 52 injured, a section of a residential building destroyed, fires have broken out and extensive damage recorded as a result of a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Klitschko reported the following consequences of Russian drone and missile strikes on Kyiv:

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a section of a residential building was destroyed. Emergency services are working at the scene.

 
Destroyed section
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Rescue operation ongoing at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Cat being rescued
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fires also broke out in several non-residential buildings.

In the Solomianskyi district, apartments in several buildings were damaged. Cars caught fire. Fires and damage at several non-residential properties were recorded.

In the Holosiivskyi district, some buildings were damaged, including a school and a kindergarten.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the blast wave shattered windows in the children's ward of a medical facility.

Quote from Klitschko: "Currently, 20 residents are known to have been injured. Eight of them have been hospitalised. The others received treatments at the scene.

Ambulance crews continue to work at the scene."

Updated: Zelenskyy published a video showing the missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Kyiv. Missile strike. Direct hit on a residential building. People are trapped under the rubble. All the appropriate services are at the scene. The Russian are terrorists."

Details: Tkachenko reported that the number of casualties had risen to 24. Klitschko added that 17 of them had been hospitalised.

Later, Tkachenko reported that one person had been killed. Her body had been recovered by rescue workers.

The State Emergency Service reported that three police officers who had been on their way to a call were among those injured.

Klitschko reported at around 07:00 that the number of injured had risen to 43, with 26 of them hospitalised.

Klitschko reported after 07:00 that the number of injured had risen to 48. Tkachenko added that two people are now known to have been killed.

Updated: At 07:13, Tkachenko wrote that the number of injured in the capital following the Russian strike had risen to 52.

