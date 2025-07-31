All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Nearly 700 hectares of crops destroyed by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Andrii MuravskyiThursday, 31 July 2025, 18:23
Nearly 700 hectares of crops destroyed by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Wheat field. Stock photo: Getty Images

Nearly 700 hectares of crops have been destroyed by fires caused by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the beginning of the year.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In 2025, as a result of Russia’s armed aggression, 27 agricultural companies have been affected. More than 55 buildings and over 155 pieces of agricultural machinery have been destroyed or damaged. Nearly 700 hectares of crops have been burned.

Advertisement:

Despite the scale of the losses, the 2025 harvest campaign is already in its final stage – over 240,000 tonnes of grain have already been threshed.

Thanks to the persistent work of farmers, who carry out their duties every day with dignity, courage and immense love for their native land, the oblast will be provided with its own bread and grain." 

Background:

  • On the night of 16-17 June, Russia launched a missile strike on the Electro Cable Group plant in Zaporizhzhia.
  • On the night of 31 May-1 June, Russian forces struck critical infrastructure and a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, injuring a woman.
  • It was earlier reported that agricultural products from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are being transported by the Russians to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as to Vietnam, India and China. Farmers in the occupied left-bank part of Kherson Oblast are forced to sell grain to Russians for a pittance.
  • It was previously reported that Ukraine plans to appeal to the European Union to impose sanctions on Bangladeshi companies importing wheat from Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. Bangladesh has failed to stop this trade even after Ukraine officially stated that the grain was stolen and provided evidence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastgrain
Advertisement:
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
Ukrainian parliament approves law on restoring independence for key anti-corruption agencies
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians have not captured Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
Summer offensive in Zaporizhzhia oblast: Russian forces capture Kamianske
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FAB bombs: two injured – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:38
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
20:54
Zelenskyy calls claims of Chasiv Yar's occupation "Russian fake"
20:50
US secretary of state on former Russian president's rhetoric: Unlikely to have any impact
20:16
Ukraine's Presidential Brigade reveals moment Russian Iskander-K missile was downed over Kyiv – video
20:15
Patrol police officer killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
19:41
Germany expects further reforms from Ukraine after adoption of law on anti-corruption agencies' independence
19:15
Norway welcomes adoption of law restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies independence
18:39
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 15
18:23
Nearly 700 hectares of crops destroyed by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:15
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: