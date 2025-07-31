Nearly 700 hectares of crops have been destroyed by fires caused by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the beginning of the year.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In 2025, as a result of Russia’s armed aggression, 27 agricultural companies have been affected. More than 55 buildings and over 155 pieces of agricultural machinery have been destroyed or damaged. Nearly 700 hectares of crops have been burned.

Despite the scale of the losses, the 2025 harvest campaign is already in its final stage – over 240,000 tonnes of grain have already been threshed.

Thanks to the persistent work of farmers, who carry out their duties every day with dignity, courage and immense love for their native land, the oblast will be provided with its own bread and grain."

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, Russia launched a missile strike on the Electro Cable Group plant in Zaporizhzhia.

On the night of 31 May-1 June, Russian forces struck critical infrastructure and a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, injuring a woman.

It was earlier reported that agricultural products from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are being transported by the Russians to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as to Vietnam, India and China. Farmers in the occupied left-bank part of Kherson Oblast are forced to sell grain to Russians for a pittance.

It was previously reported that Ukraine plans to appeal to the European Union to impose sanctions on Bangladeshi companies importing wheat from Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. Bangladesh has failed to stop this trade even after Ukraine officially stated that the grain was stolen and provided evidence.

