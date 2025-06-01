All Sections
Critical infrastructure hit by Russians in Zaporizhzhia – video, photos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 04:12
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians hit critical infrastructure and a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the night of 31 May, injuring one woman.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: Fedorov reported: "Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast!"

He urged locals to stay in safe places.

Update: At 04:11, Fedorov again reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At about 05:00, Fedorov said that the Russians had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

An administrative building was partially destroyed in the strike and a fire broke out nearby.

Even later, Fedorov said that the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least seven Shahed attack drones.

One woman was injured in the attack.

In addition, critical infrastructure and houses were damaged.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians hit a residential area. A house was destroyed.

Critical infrastructure facilities were also affected. Fires broke out.

A woman was injured in the attack. She is receiving medical attention. "

