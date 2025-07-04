Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: residential buildings damaged

Russian forces conducted a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 July. Damage to residential buildings has been recorded in the Bucha and Fastiv districts.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Many enemy UAVs are attacking Kyiv Oblast. Air defence is responding in the oblast. Enemy targets have been shot down."

Advertisement:

Details: Windows of a four-storey apartment building were damaged in the Russian attack on the Bucha district. A house was also damaged.

Updated at 02:20. Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that 11 hits had been recorded in five districts.

"High-rise buildings in the Bucha and Fastiv districts were damaged," he added.

Background: On the evening of 3 July, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!