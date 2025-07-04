UAVs attack Moscow and Rostov oblasts – photo, videos

Russian authorities have reported a drone attack on several settlements in Rostov Oblast and the Sergiyevo-Posadsky district near Moscow on the night of 3-4 July.

Source: Acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar; Oksana Yerokhanova, head of Sergiyevo-Posadsky city district; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Slyusar said drones had attacked several cities in Rostov Oblast. Several cars were allegedly damaged and windows in residential buildings shattered in the city of Azov, while debris from one of the UAVs fell on a local stadium.

Advertisement:

The Russian authorities claimed that a drone destroyed a high-rise building in the village of Dolotinka: a floor slab collapsed, killing a pensioner. Twenty residents were reportedly evacuated from the damaged building.

БпЛА атакували Москву та Ростовську область Росіїhttps://t.co/fO8DpqFrtv pic.twitter.com/M4e8uE6mtA — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 4, 2025

Russian officials also reported a UAV attack in the Sergiyevo-Posadsky district near Moscow. Local residents reported four explosions in the Zvezdochka neighbourhood and the sound of drone engines at around 05:00. According to the head of the city district, an electric substation was damaged during the attack.

Column of smoke. Photo: Astra

Photos posted on social media show a column of smoke rising above the city.

Updated: Later, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed "48 Ukrainian drones" overnight.

In particular, 26 UAVs were allegedly downed over Rostov Oblast, 12 over Kursk Oblast, six over Belgorod Oblast, three over Oryol Oblast and one over Lipetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!