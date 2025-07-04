All Sections
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 4 July 2025, 11:01
Photo: Nova Poshta

Several branches and the sorting office of Nova Poshta (New Post), the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, were damaged during a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July.

Source: Nova Poshta

Details: Branch No. 114 was damaged but is still operating.

Branch No. 226 was damaged and is operating in limited mode (only deliveries), with no way for vehicles to enter the branch territory. All parcels that were on their way to this branch will be redirected to branch No. 359.

The premises of a sorting office were hit. Two cars burned out. Employees and cargo were not affected. Work has been resumed.

Nova Poshta said that branch No. 223 was damaged by the nighttime attack the most. None of the employees or customers of Nova Poshta were harmed – the branch was closed at the time of the strike. Police and the State Emergency Service are currently working at the scene of the strike.

"All parcels have remained intact. In the near future, they and all shipments destined for the damaged branch No. 223 will be redirected to branch No. 122," the company said.

Nova Poshta is already contacting customers and providing all the necessary information.

Background:

  • On the night of 3-4 July, the Russians carried out a large-scale attack on Kyiv with strike drones and ballistic missiles. Fires and damage to residential buildings were reported in six districts of the city.
  • As a result of Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv, the railway infrastructure was damaged. Passenger train traffic is partially restricted, and some trains are delayed by up to two hours.

