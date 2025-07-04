Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies new R-34-T drone with laser guidance for munitions

The Ukrainian quadcopter-type R-34-T drone, which can provide laser targeting for strikes on enemy targets, has been officially approved for use by units of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Details: The drone's main feature is a laser that will light up targets for strikes with precision munitions. It is already known that the drone will be used for airstrikes with guided bombs and artillery strikes with precision munitions.

The Ministry of Defence notes that laser targeting will significantly increase the effectiveness of guided munitions over long distances and in conditions of active enemy air defence and electronic warfare.

The R-34-T has secure communication channels, modular construction, and resistance to electronic warfare. These features allow more efficient use of available resources on the battlefield, minimise ammunition consumption, and reduce risks for operators and combat units.

The approved drone is a modification of the Ukrainian R-34 bomber drone developed by FRDM GROUP. It is already being used on the front line and was recently presented at the International Drone Show 2025 in Denmark.

In addition to drones, the company has developed a number of other technological solutions. For example, the D-21 robotic platform or the D-12 automated turret.

