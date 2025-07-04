All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies new R-34-T drone with laser guidance for munitions

Khrystoforov VladyslavFriday, 4 July 2025, 12:35
Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies new R-34-T drone with laser guidance for munitions
R-34-T drone

The Ukrainian quadcopter-type R-34-T drone, which can provide laser targeting for strikes on enemy targets, has been officially approved for use by units of the Ukrainian defence forces. 

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The drone's main feature is a laser that will light up targets for strikes with precision munitions. It is already known that the drone will be used for airstrikes with guided bombs and artillery strikes with precision munitions.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence notes that laser targeting will significantly increase the effectiveness of guided munitions over long distances and in conditions of active enemy air defence and electronic warfare.

The R-34-T has secure communication channels, modular construction, and resistance to electronic warfare. These features allow more efficient use of available resources on the battlefield, minimise ammunition consumption, and reduce risks for operators and combat units.

The approved drone is a modification of the Ukrainian R-34 bomber drone developed by FRDM GROUP. It is already being used on the front line and was recently presented at the International Drone Show 2025 in Denmark.

In addition to drones, the company has developed a number of other technological solutions. For example, the D-21 robotic platform or the D-12 automated turret.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

drones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
drones
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 26 people injured – photos
Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: