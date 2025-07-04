Ukraine brings back another group of defenders and civilians from Russian captivity – photos, video

As part of the Istanbul agreements, another group of Ukrainians was brought back to Ukraine from Russian captivity on 4 July. This group consists of defenders who had sustained serious injuries and seriously ill service members, as well as fighters under the age of 25.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram; Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our people are home. Most of them had been in Russian captivity since 2022.

Today, our defenders who have fought for Ukraine in various regions are coming back: Donetsk Oblast, the city of Mariupol in particular, and Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts. These are service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service, and the State Special Transport Service. There are also civilians."

The Coordination Headquarters noted that the youngest freed defender is only 20 years old, and the oldest is 59. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also freed.

Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Among those freed today are again defenders of Mariupol who had been held captive since 2022.

The vast majority of those released had been in captivity for more than three years.

Ukrainians who defended the country in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson oblasts are returning home.

Today, illegally convicted defenders and Ukrainian civilians deprived of their personal freedom were released from Russian captivity.

Quote: "The exchange process in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements continues. The exact number of people released will be announced after all stages of the exchange are completed."

