Person killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 4 July 2025, 14:32
Person killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
The body. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency workers have found a deceased person while dealing with the aftermath of the Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv on 4 July.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Facebook

Quote from Tkachenko: "While dealing with the aftermath of the attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district, emergency workers found a deceased person."

Details: Emergency workers said that they had retrieved a body from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the large-scale Russian attack.

In total, 26 people were injured in Kyiv, including one child. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people.

The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with: firefighters are extinguishing fires and clearing the rubble. More than 300 tonnes of construction debris have already been removed.

Dog handlers, 512 emergency workers, 135 units of SES equipment including a fire-fighting robot, as well as police, Red Cross volunteers and other city services are working at the scenes of the strikes.

