Russians hit Kupiansk centre, killing woman and injuring two people
Friday, 4 July 2025, 14:47
Russian troops struck the centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 4 July, killing a 55-year-old woman and injuring two others.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A Russian shell hit the central part of the city, near a shop. Unfortunately, a 55-year-old woman was killed."
Advertisement:
Details: A 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were wounded. They were taken to hospital, and their condition is being stabilised.
Background: On the night of 3-4 July, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian troops had occupied two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!