Russians hit Kupiansk centre, killing woman and injuring two people

Russian troops struck the centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 4 July, killing a 55-year-old woman and injuring two others.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A Russian shell hit the central part of the city, near a shop. Unfortunately, a 55-year-old woman was killed."

Advertisement:

Details: A 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were wounded. They were taken to hospital, and their condition is being stabilised.

Background: On the night of 3-4 July, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian troops had occupied two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!