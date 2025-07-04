All Sections
Russians hit Kupiansk centre, killing woman and injuring two people

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 4 July 2025, 14:47
Russians hit Kupiansk centre, killing woman and injuring two people
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: open sources

Russian troops struck the centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 4 July, killing a 55-year-old woman and injuring two others.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A Russian shell hit the central part of the city, near a shop. Unfortunately, a 55-year-old woman was killed."

Details: A 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were wounded. They were taken to hospital, and their condition is being stabilised.

Background: On the night of 3-4 July, the DeepState analytical project reported that Russian troops had occupied two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Kharkiv Oblastattackcasualties
