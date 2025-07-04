Russians occupy two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 3-4 July that Russian forces had occupied two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reported that the Russians had occupied Milove and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast. In addition, they have advanced near Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast and Fedorivka and Piddubne in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: On 1 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied Koptieve and advanced in Toretsk and Novoserhiivka and near Dyliivka, Myrne, Razine, Vesele and Komar.

