Germany confirms having talks with US on sending Patriot systems to Ukraine, says Bloomberg

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 4 July 2025, 15:12
Germany confirms having talks with US on sending Patriot systems to Ukraine, says Bloomberg
A launcher for an air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius has confirmed that Germany is conducting intensive negotiations with the United States on the supply of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine amid large-scale Russian attacks and the suspension of some US supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: When asked whether Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government is negotiating with the US on the purchase of Patriot systems for Kyiv, Cornelius replied that there are various ways to meet Ukraine's air defence needs.

"I can say that intensive discussions are indeed taking place on this matter," he said.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Bild tabloid reported that the German government is currently working on an emergency decision to provide Ukraine with new air defence systems and a sufficient number of interceptor missiles.
  • In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to raise the issue of continuing the supply of weapons and ammunition from the United States to Ukraine, in particular PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump.
  • The Ukrainian leader also stated that Ukraine is clarifying the details of military aid supplies with the United States at the working level following reports of a suspension of supplies.

