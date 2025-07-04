Slovakia continues to block 18th EU sanctions package against Russia

The 18th EU sanctions package against Russia was discussed and ultimately not adopted during a meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) in Brussels on 4 July due to Slovakia’s opposition.

Source: two diplomats from influential EU member states familiar with the Coreper discussions, speaking anonymously to a European Pravda correspondent

Details: On 4 July, Slovakia effectively blocked the adoption of the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia once again.

"During the discussion on the 18th sanctions package, the Slovak representative stated that they needed more time to make a decision," one of the sources said. "As a result, the package has not been approved today."

Another diplomat added that Slovakia had held positive talks with the European Commission regarding its concerns over potential losses from the planned halt of Russian gas supplies to the EU (starting 1 January 2028). The source also predicted that the 18th sanctions package will be approved soon.

Background:

Slovakia is blocking the sanctions to obtain guarantees from the European Commission on the consequences of a complete rejection of Russian gas from 2028.

Earlier, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak predicted that Slovakia would lift its block on the 18th sanctions package following successful negotiations with the European Commission in Bratislava on 3 July.

