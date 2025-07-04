Ukrainian forces strike Russian 8th Army command post twice in one week

On 3 July, Ukraine’s defence forces struck a command post of the Russian Armed Forces’ 8th Combined Arms Army for the second time this week.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "In addition, our defenders hit a command post of the 20th Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

Enemy losses are being ascertained."

Details: The General Staff noted that Ukrainian strikes are significantly reducing the Russians’ ability to plan and conduct operations in the region.

Background: On 30 June, Ukraine’s defence forces struck a command post of Russia’s 8th Combined Arms Army in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

